Homecoming Parade Cancelled

It is with great sadness that the Newton Ex-Student Association announced the cancellation of the 2020 Newton Homecoming events hosted by the Association. This will include the Bazaar on the square, Homecoming Parade and Ex-Student Association Meeting.

The Association said that the decision to cancel was not made lightly and is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the impacts from Hurricane Laura our area received. A large part of the cancellation has to do with the ongoing Hurricane Laura damage and cleanup that has our county and city stretched thin. We depend on them greatly to facilitate things on the days leading up to and the day of the festivities and it is anticipated that they will still be busy with meeting the needs of our community then. The Newton Ex-Student Association greatly appreciates your understanding during these difficult times. They hope that 2021 will be back, bigger and better than ever!