American Pickers Coming to Texas

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Texas! They plan to film episodes of the hit series American Pickers throughout the area in November.

They are taking all the COVID-19 precautions necessary, and following the needed guidelines but are thrilled to come find some sizable, unique collections, and learn the history behind them. As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

They are always eager to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items while learning a thing or two about America’s past. If you have hidden treasures or an accumulation of antiques call them at 855-OLD-RUST or find them on Facebook at @Got A Pick.