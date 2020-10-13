Delta Brings More Destruction

Do you recognize this building? It looks quite different with the awning torn off. With winds gusting up to 75 mph, Hurricane Delta blew through Newton County and left her mark on the Barrow building which is located on the west side of the courthouse. More trees were blown down during the storm, knocking out power lines as well.

Newton received 6 inches of rain during the storm. In many places in Newton County roadways were more like rivers on Friday night. The hurricane left quite a few customers without power, but according to JNEC and Deep East Texas Electric, as of Monday the power had been restored. Thankfully the damages were not nearly as severe as they were following Hurricane Laura. Thanks to all those that went out during and after the storm to help restore power and open roadways. We appreciate you!