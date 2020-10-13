Double Dose of the Mighty Eagles

With Hurricane Delta coming in Friday night bringing flooding rains and strong winds, the Eagles had to postpone their game in Newton with New Waverly until Monday evening after press time. The game scheduled with Warren Friday night has been moved to Saturday, October 17 in Warren.

One thing is for certain, the Eagles and their fans will be flexible in this 2020. Saturday’s game time is 6 p.m. The week of the 23rd is a BYE week for the Eagles. Homecoming festivities will be celebrated at the next home game on October 30. Stay tuned for coverage of the New Waverly and Warren game in next week’s issue.