Elimination of Straight Party Voting

The General Election is less than a month away and early voting begins this week. The exact dates are Tuesday, October 13, 2020, through Friday, October 30, 2020. If you would rather vote early, you may cast your vote at the Newton County Clerk’s Office from 8 to 4 p.m. each weekday. One very important change to this year’s election is that as of September 1, 2020, you will not be able to cast a straight party ticket. If you wish to vote for all the candidates affiliated with one party, you should select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020. See Sample Ballot in this week’s issue.