Mask Exemption Approved for Newton County

Judge Kenneth Weeks received an approval today Thursday, October 15, 2020 from the Texas Division of Emergency Management for Newton County’s mask exemption. TDEM verified that they received the request and approved the exemption on September 25, 2020, stating that Newton County residents will not be required to wear face coverings in public buildings or in public places. Judge Weeks said that if residents would like to continue to wear face coverings that is their choice. Weeks said he completely respects and understands that there are some folks that prefer to continue to wear them as a precaution. COVID-19 numbers are falling in Texas and 69 counties, as of 10/15/20, are now exempt from mandatory face coverings. However you will be required to wear a face covering in a county that continues to mandate them. Stay tuned for the latest developments on requirements for Newton County.