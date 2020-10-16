Liberty Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

On Wednesday, October 14 at 8:30 a.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office in executing a search warrant in the Liberty Community. Sheriff Rowles said the search warrant was executed without incident and 24 year old, Gerald Xavier Rhodes was taken into custody on six counts of possession of child pornography and was taken to the Newton County Jail. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace, Mike Greer and the bond was set at $30,000 on each charge.