Christmas Parade and Festival of Lights

According to Coordinator, Melanie Smith Bowman, Newton will celebrate its Christmas festival this year. She and a panel of community members decided to continue with plans to have the Annual Christmas Parade and Festival in Newton. The date for the festival and parade will be Saturday, November 28, the Saturday following Thanksgiving. The time is 6 p.m. If you are interested in having a booth in this year’s event, please contact Melanie at 409-594-3407 or Karen at 409-383-7261, or find them on Newton Christmas Parade and Festival 2020 on Facebook. If you are interested in entertaining at the festival, please contact Bonnie Kelley at 409-489-8368.

Also, the parade planning committee is asking families and business owners to decorate their homes and businesses to bring lots of Christmas joy to Newton! It is not completely certain if the park will be ready due to the hurricane damages, but City Administrator, Donnie Meek said they will certainly try. Stay tuned as more information develops.