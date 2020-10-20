Two Games & Two Wins … Eagles Dominate

Shown is Trinis Wash blowing by New Waverly defenders at Singletary Stadium last Monday night.

Article by Jon Meek; Photos by Heather Foster

The Newton Eagles were not only preparing to face the 2nd best team in District 12-3A but a team with confidence that believed they could defeat the Eagles. New Waverly came to town on a mission. Before the faceoff with the Bulldogs, the Eagles would face another form of opposition, Hurricane Delta. Hurricane evacuation traffic would force the Eagles to reschedule twice until deciding to play at 5 p.m. on Monday. So Monday night football kicked off for the first time in school history at Singletary Stadium.

The New Waverly Bulldogs confidence did not hinder the Newton Eagles, however, with the Eagles winning 46-10.

Five Days Later – Newton vs. Warren

Newton would be back in action on Saturday night with a 6 p.m. kickoff against Warren at the Warrior’s stadium. The Warriors started the season 3-0, but after District began they lost the last 3 games.

Newton ended up victorious over Warren 68-0. This week is a BYE week for the Eagles, with play resuming next Friday night against Hemphill.

Shown Above- Senior #27 Robby Phillips assisting sophomore #6 Leighton Foster on the New Waverly tackle.

Well Done Eagles!