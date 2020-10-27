Eagles vs. Hornets for 9th District Title

| | 0

Photo by Heather Foster; Pre-Game Story by Jon Meek

The Newton Eagles, who are currently 4-2 (4-0) will host the Hemphill Hornets 6-1 (4-1) in the final home game of the regular season.  The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot and will try to win their 9th consecutive District Title Friday night at Singletary Stadium.

Newton vs. Hemphill at 7 p.m. Friday night at Singletary Stadium.  I you can’t make the game, you can always listen live on Setxsports.com or go to Newton Eagles Texas football and look for the link.  Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m.  Find it online at Newton Eagles vs. Hemphill broadcast and hit search, click on the Medrix app link and listen live.  All the games are archived and free to stream.

Posted in Uncategorized

Leave a Comment