Eagles vs. Hornets for 9th District Title

Photo by Heather Foster; Pre-Game Story by Jon Meek

The Newton Eagles, who are currently 4-2 (4-0) will host the Hemphill Hornets 6-1 (4-1) in the final home game of the regular season. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot and will try to win their 9th consecutive District Title Friday night at Singletary Stadium.

Newton vs. Hemphill at 7 p.m. Friday night at Singletary Stadium. I you can’t make the game, you can always listen live on Setxsports.com or go to Newton Eagles Texas football and look for the link. Pre-game starts at 6:45 p.m. Find it online at Newton Eagles vs. Hemphill broadcast and hit search, click on the Medrix app link and listen live. All the games are archived and free to stream.