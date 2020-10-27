Follow the Star to Newton

Now is a great time to participate in something joyous and festive for this holiday season. So far 2020 has been pretty rough, but you can get involved in something positive that will remind us all of the true reason for the season.

You have been invited to create your own nativity scene. Home and business owners along with local churches are being asked to participate. Coordinator, Angela Jackson encourages participants to be creative and make sure their scenes are well-lit. Jackson will be drawing up a map so that visitors can “follow the star.” If you join the nativity trail, contact Angela Jackson on Newton Christmas Parade and Festival 2020 on Facebook. She will need your location to add your star to the map!