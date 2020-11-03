Eagles Overpower Hornets and Claim District Crown

Photo by Heather Foster; Story by Jon Meek

De’Anthony Gatson is shown carrying the ball against the Hemphill Hornets. Gatson rushed for 249 yards with 32 carries and had 4 touchdowns.

The Hornets came into the Friday night contest confident and prepared to dethrone the Eagles of the 8-year dominance of the district crown. Hemphill was 6-1 (4-1). The Hornets only loss was a humbling defeat delivered in week 8 by the New Waverly Bulldogs with a score of 33-23.

Newton remains on top with a win against the Hornets of 48-12. The Eagles will finish out the regular season this Friday night at 7 p.m. in Corrigan. If you can’t make the game, we’ve got you covered every Friday night live with Setxsports.com. Google Newton Broadcast and click Medrix link or visit the Newton Eagles Texas Football Facebook page.