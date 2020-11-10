Eagles Advance to Playoff Round Against Harleton

Photo by Heather Foster; story by Jon Meek

Pictured is Newton’s big tight-end Brice Westbrook catching one in the end zone from quarterback Maliek Woods. This was Westbrook’s second touchdown of the season.

The Newton Eagles traveled to Corrigan on Friday night ready to close out the regular season and start the playoffs. It only took them two plays. De’Anthony Gatson took a scat to the right and ran 60 yards for the first touchdown of the game. Trinis Wash added the 2 points and the score was 8-0. They were only 45 seconds into the first quarter. Newton was looking good!

At the end of the first quarter, the score was already 35-0, with the final score being 61-0.

Newton will face the Harleton Wildcats on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Shelbyville, Texas. We will be covering the game on SETXsports.com, 7:05 pre-game show and 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Good luck Eagles! For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!