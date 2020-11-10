Mustangs Heading to the Playoffs

Photo by Sherry Tracy

The Burkeville Mustangs have had a strong season under the leadership of Head Coach Eric Williams and are now heading to the playoffs. It has been nine years since the Mustangs made it to the playoff round, so you can imagine the pride and excitement of the fans. Pictured above #6, J. Lewis caused an Evadale fumble, which was recovered by #13 Jarrell. The Mustangs will be playing the Tenaha Tigers in Tenaha, Texas on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. Congratulations Mustangs!