SRA Provides Disaster Recovery Grants

The Board of Directors of the Sabine River Authority of Texas (SRA) has approved special funding to provide disaster recovery assistance grants to counties, municipalities, and other entities located within the Sabine River Basin that were impacted by Hurricane Laura. Over the coming weeks, grant checks will be presented to the following local entities: Orange County, Newton County, Shelby County, Sabine County, Jasper County, San Augustine County, City of Orange, City of Bridge City, City of West Orange, and South Newton Water Supply. Hurricane Laura made landfall in Southeast Texas on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Impacts from the storm primarily included power loss and wind damage. Many communities were devastated.