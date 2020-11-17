Go Texan Hosting His & Her Bingo

The Newton County Area Go Texan is hosting a His & Her Bingo night. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 5th. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the games begin at 6 p.m. They will have 10 rounds of Bingo for the event. The prizes are ‘His & Her Prizes’ including designer purses, fire pits and more! The cost for the event is $40 per person and $300 for a table of 8! They will also have lots of Door Prizes so your chances of winning go up! A light meal and drink is included in the price of the ticket. Come join in and help Go Texan raise funds for scholarships for young people right here in Newton County. For more information or for tickets call Debbie at 409-224-6173. To reserve a table call Toby at 409-489-3422. The event will be held at the Newton Civic Center 213, Court Street. Don’t miss the fun.