Round One Victory Over Harleton

Photo by Heather Foster; story by Jon Meek

De’Anthony Gatson’s receiving touchdown run against Harleton. Gatson would have six touchdowns for the night.

On Friday night the Newton Eagles lined up against the Harleton Wildcaats at the Shelbyville Dragons Stadium in round one of the playoffs. The Eagles came into the playoffs unranked for the first time since 2014. Many doubters would be silenced after the first quarter.

Newton kicked off and the Wildcats got a first down on a couple of pass plays. Suddenly Robbie Phillips jumped up and tipped a pass to himself for an interception. It was evident that the Eagles offense was working hard to match their average plays per touchdown, much like their district season.

The final score was 78-6, Newton winning over Harleton.

This week’s game will be against Pewitt Brahmas in Henderson at 7:30 p.m. You can listen live at setxsports.com. The radio crew Player of the Game was De’Anthony Gatson, with 9 carries for 199 yards, six total touchdowns – 4 rushing – one 35-yard touchdown catch and a 75-yard kickoff return.

