Tenaha Tigers Defeat Burkeville Mustangs

Photo by Sherry Tracy

The Mustangs had a great season and their fans are so proud of the strides they made. Unfortunately, they were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs by the Tenaha Tigers.

Coach Williams and his staff want to thank the community for the tremendous support throughout the season. He is also very excited to announce that the volleyball team made the playoffs as well. He said, “We look forward to seeing you all in the stands for basketball, baseball, softball, and track and field.