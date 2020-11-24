Eagles Fall to Brahmas

Photo by Heather Foster; story by Jon Meek

The Newton Eagles traveled to Henderson, Texas, Friday night to face the Paul-Pewitt Brahmas in the Area Round of the playoffs. The Eagles came into the game favored to defeat Pewitt. The Brahmas had another idea. They beat the Eagles 44-36.

It was a hard fought game by both teams and the Eagles have nothing to hand their heads about. Pewitt played well and executed a good game plan. This Eagle team is young. They have 8 seniors, 8 juniors, 16 sophomores, and one freshman. There is no doubt the future is bright for the Newton Eagles. This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more great Eagle football in 2021!

