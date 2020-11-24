Fire Captain Warns of Dry Conditions

We spoke with NVFD Fire Captain, Melanie Smith Bowman and she wanted to remind the community of the importance of using caution during this very dry season. Newton County has chances of rain in the forecast this week, meanwhile the NVFD has been called out to several grass fires lately and want the community to know how dangerous the dry conditions are for grass and forest fires. Please use caution when burning and if you can wait, please wait to burn until we have some rain. Please help us stay safe during this holiday season.