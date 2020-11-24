Newton Elementary School “PIRATES” For Outstanding Character

Newton Elementary School honored students this week for exemplary character traits. The acronym PIRATE stands for Peer Unity, Improve, Responsibility, Actively Learn, Talent and Empower.

Pictured is Aspyn Edgerton, A’Zadyn Brooks, Gemma Watson, Audrey Angelo, Brooklyn Tisdale, Aspen Spivey, Laila Schmidt, K’Mari Holloway, Isabella Kenebrew, Easton DuBose, Mila Brooks, Emma Hollinshead, Matthew Bartlett, Abigail Kludt, Cassidy Odom, Zorrie Warford, Ashton Thurlo, Kianna McBride, Trace Barrow, Raylie Selph; and not pictured – Savanah Godeaux, Elijah Rollins and Levi Robbins.