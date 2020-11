Newton Elementary School held its annual Turkey Trot Friday, November 20. It was such a great time for all the participants. The winning team in Friday’s event was Ginger’s Green Beans. Pictured is Coach Ginger Mays, Fredrick Allen, Jamie Mulkey, and Bralon Wead.

Special thanks to Mrs. Gina Adams of Brookshire Brothers for sponsoring the Turkey Trot. NES appreciates your support always. Congratulations to Coach Mays and her Green Beans!