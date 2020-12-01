Academy Gift Card Winner Announced By Editor | December 1, 2020 | 0 We have a winner! Congratulations Dawson Turpin! You are the winner in our $50 Academy Gift Card Drawing. Thanks go out to all those that entered the contest. Happy Hunting! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Newton’s Christmas Parade rescheduled December 1, 2020 | No Comments » Salvation Army Sets Out to “Rescue Christmas” December 1, 2020 | No Comments » Eagles Fall to Brahmas November 24, 2020 | No Comments » Newton Elementary School Turkey Trot Winners November 24, 2020 | No Comments » Newton Elementary School “PIRATES” For Outstanding Character November 24, 2020 | No Comments »