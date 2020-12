Due to rainy conditions, the Christmas Parade was postponed until Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. The weather is expected to be great for Saturday. Line up for the parade will be at the First Baptist Church on Main Street at 5:00 p.m. Vendors are welcome to set up any time after 10 a.m. on the square. The parade is sure to be loads of fun for the community. Come out and enjoy the fun!