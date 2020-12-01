Salvation Army Sets Out to “Rescue Christmas”

Pictured is Kristi Staley and Coach Addison Staley ringing the bell at Brookshire Brothers of Newton. Thank you ladies. You are making a difference.

For the first time in 130 years, The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign early across the country in order to rescue Christmas. The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.

Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155 percent more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree – assuming the resources are available. In the Newton Community we served about 25 families throughout the year and hundreds right after Hurricane Laura.

Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. Visit Rescue Christmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year.