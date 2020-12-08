1st Place Residential

Residential Winners – Oh my goodness! The competition in the residential category was fierce. The judges had a hard time choosing the winners, but after much Christmas deliberation, 1st Place went to Darren and Karrah Trahan on Ola Street with their winter wonderland. They have added even more lights since this picture was taken. Second Place went to Jason and Karen Landrum on Main Street. The Landrum’s theme is an Old Fashioned Vintage Christmas. Third place went to Ed and Charlet Meyer on Hwy. 87 north with their Magical and Memorable Christmas theme. Take time to go out and see all the homes on the trail. You’ll be glad you did!