Cajun Joe’s Cafe Wins 1st Place Commercial

Commercial winners – 1st Prize for commercial decorating went to Cajun Joe’s Cafe. Congratulations elves! We know you put in lots of work to make the cafe shine this year. Be sure to swing by the cafe at night to see the lights (look for the helicopter on top)! 2nd place went to Friends Liquor on Kaufman Street. It is a purple “holiday explosion”! The 3rd place winner was Hometown Flowers and Gifts, now located on Rusk Street right off the square in Newton. Hometown Flowers and Gifts is moved in and officially open for business. Swing by and order something beautiful. They are prepared with gifts galore!