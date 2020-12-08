Here Comes Santa Claus!

Photo by Heather Foster

The Christmas season is off and running and with Santa coming to town, Christmas is officially on its way. The courthouse square was abuzz with people from all over Newton County on Saturday night. With vendors and cookies and fun for the kids, you could actually feel the joy and excitement in the air. Due to Hurricane Laura and COVID-19, many of the homecoming activities were cancelled so local folks were thrilled to come out for some family fun. The Christmas Festival organizers were happy to have so many join in the festivities. Another special aspect of this year’s planning is the Nativity/Christmas Trail. Families are thrilled to follow the map from house to house looking for a nativity and enjoying the beautiful light displays. If you haven’t gone on the Nativity Trail, come by the Newton County News, we have maps!