President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Texas

December 9, 2020

WASHINGTON – FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Texas to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Laura from Aug. 23-27, 2020.

Federal funding is available to the state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by Hurricane Laura in Galveston, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton and Orange counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Jerry S. Thomas has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.