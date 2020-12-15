Go Texan Receives “Do-Gooder” Award

Newton Area Go-Texan received the 2020 “Do-Gooder” of the Year Award for Newton County during the 2020 Texas Forest Country Partnership (TFCP) Virtual Economic Development Summit on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The award presentation was made on behalf of the TFCP by Robert Allen, President & CEO of the Texas Economic Development Corporation; Adriana Cruz, Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development & Tourism, Office of the Governor; and Bryan Daniel, Chair of the Texas Workforce Commission. Christi Sullivan, Chair of the TFCP commented,” Newton County Go-Texan is committed to helping the community with a strong focus on youth. Newton Area Go-Texan has 25 volunteers who help with local scholarships and has also given back to the community during times of need. Newton County Go-Texan served more than 300 meals to first responders in Newton County during Hurricane Laura”.

“We are proud to recognize Newton Area Go-Texan for their dedication and commitment to helping others overcome adversity which has made you worthy of this honorable award. Your service to the Texas Forest Country region and serving others during the COVID-19 Pandemic is appreciated. Small businesses and our volunteers are the lifeblood of the area and the TFCP wants to emphasize their importance to our continued growth and well-being.”

“Our Summit is an opportunity to explore ways to improve the economy of our region and we appreciate everyone who attended virtually to help us celebrate “Do-Gooders” who go over and beyond the call of duty to serve others and be an integral part of our future”, she continued.

In addition to recognizing the counties’ “Do-Gooder” winners, Jay Shands of Angelina County received the 2020 Silver Bucket Award. The Summit’s Keynote Address was made by Governor Greg Abbott followed by a regional and state-wide in-depth discussion with Featured Presenters Robert Allen, Adriana Cruz and Bryan Daniel listed above. Lonnie Hunt, Executive Director of the Deep East Texas Council of Governments and Economic Development District; Jennifer Harris, State Program Director of Connected Nation Texas and Wynn Rosser, President and CEO of the T.L.L. Temple Foundation presented an overview an update on Broadband in our region. Concluding the Summit was a panel discussion with the region’s State Senator and State Representatives.

The Texas Forest Country Partnership (TFCP), formerly known as the Pineywoods Economic Partnership (PEP) and the Deep East Texas Development Association (DETDA), was founded in 1960 as a non-profit economic development organization. The TFCP is a regional economic development organization that is committed to coordinating economic development-related activities in Deep East Texas and further enhancing the appeal of the 12-county area that it serves.

The Texas Forest Country Partnership is committed to enriching the economic prosperity and well-being of our region through marketing, business development, and advocacy.