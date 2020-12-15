Phillips Receives Burlsworth Character Award

Newton football player, Robby Phillips, was recently honored with the Burlsworth Character Award. This award honors those who give 100% on the field and exemplify moral character to their team as well. Phillips was nominated by Newton’s Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Drew Johnson, who said, “Robby has been a guy that has always given his all in everything we have done. He has played through many injuries and pain and has been one of the most reliable guys I’ve been able to coach. He has shown great leadership and work ethic over his career.” Congratulations Robby, you make your community proud! Well done!