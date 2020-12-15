Search Underway for Burkeville Man

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles is asking for help finding a Burkeville man that is suspected of theft of equipment from the Dallas – Fort Worth area. We spoke with the Sheriff on Monday and he said that his department recovered around $160,000 worth of stolen equipment on James Lee Evans property in Burkeville. A stolen Kubota side-by-side was not found with the stolen equipment. According to Rowles, his department is looking for 47-year-old James Lee Evans and is asking the community for help in finding him.

Thankfully a GPS tracking device on one of the pieces of equipment led them to the stolen property off of FM 692 between Burkeville and Toledo Bend Reservoir. The stolen property was taken from Collin County just northeast of Dallas.

If you have seen James Lee Evans or the missing Kubota side-by-side ATV please call 409-379-3636 or 911. Sheriff Rowles appreciates your help with the case.