Liquor Store Robbed at Gunpoint

Last Monday night the Sheriff’s Department received a call from a store clerk at Marshall’s Liquor Store in the Trout Creek community. She reported that she had been robbed at gunpoint around 8:45 p.m. According to the report the suspect was wearing a bandana over his face and a gray long sleeved shirt. The man was heading north on foot on Hwy. 87. Sheriff Rowles asks that if you know this individual or have any information please call the sheriff’s office at 409-379-3636.