Local Bike Club Making Christmas Merry and Bright for Local Children

Article and photo by Heather Foster

Despite the dreary overcast skies that had quickly turned into a deluge, a bright light in the kindness of others filled MeMaw’s Kountry Fixin’s in Bon Wier Saturday afternoon. Members of the Hell’s Egos Motorcycle Club were there with Christmas toys for the community.

Hell’s Egos slogan is, “One love,” and for the club members Hawley Eastwood, who has ties to the Bon Wier community, and See Legros, a Burkeville native, that ‘love’ was truly evident as toys that they brought filled one side of the room. The toys had been collected from bikers across the region, some driving a many as six hours one way, to make Christmas more special for local boys and girls. It is easy to imagine most of the toys on the table coming from bikers, but the baby dolls and Barbies, sat in stark contrast to the burly characters of Eastwood and Legros.

Long-time Bon Wier community volunteer, Mildred Mason, helped coordinate the special event. Mason said, “I have known Hawley since he was little. His mother, Brenda Eastwood, was born and raised here in Bon Wier. He just wanted to take care of his home place for the kids. The kids will be receiving their gifts from Santa. The parents were so thankful.”

Photo from left to right: Club friend John LeDoux, Club member Hawley Eastwood, Mildred Mason, Club member See Legros, and Club friend Romelo Legros.