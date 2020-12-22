Newton Man Charged with Manslaughter & Tampering with Evidence

On Wednesday, December 16, the Newton County Grand Jury convened and after hearing the evidence, handed down two indictments, charging 35-year-old Daniel Blake Jetton with Manslaughter and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The crime allegedly occurred in January of 2020 when the body of 32-year-old, Ashley Lynn Carey, who was from Millican, Texas, was discovered at the Jetton’s home off of FM 2626 in Newton. According to the report, Jetton did not report the death until a few days later. Jetton was located and arrested on Wednesday, December 16 and placed under arrest in the Newton County Jail. Jetton was arraigned on Thursday and his bond was set at a combined total of $60,000.