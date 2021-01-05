Newton ISD Moving Into 2021

By Superintendent Michelle Barrow

As we enter 2021, Newton ISD is planning to continue with our students and staff wearing masks in grades first through twelfth grade. We are continuing cleaning desktops and surfaces in the classrooms between every class change, disinfectant fogging the buses daily, teaching and using good hand washing procedures, and having hand sanitizer readily available.

This year we have a Health Services Coordinator new to the position will be Heather Foster. She will be assisting school nurses and administrators in making health check contacts with students and staff, completing state reporting, and ensuring health and safety supplies are readily available.

Our goal is to continue to offer face to face instruction throughout the spring semester. To ensure health and safety, we will continue with our plan which includes limiting the number of visitors on campus during the instructional day. Parents should check their child’s health each morning before they get on the bus or enter the school building. Employees are also required to self screen their health before coming to school.

The district encourages the community to practice health and safety precautions as we navigate through this pandemic. We all have to work together to assist our students and teachers to be able to have the best learning environment.