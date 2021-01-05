Prouse Named Coach of the Year by SETCA

We are proud to announce that Deweyville’s Athletic Director and Head Coach, Brandon Prouse, was honored as the 2020 Coach of the Year by the Southeast Texas Coaches Association. The Deweyville Pirates were so thrilled to progress into the playoff round this year. We spoke with Coach Prouse about the honor and he said, “This is a great honor to be chosen for with all the great coaches in our area. I couldn’t have done this without my great staff and the awesome young men we have in Deweyville,” Congratulations Coach. Well done!