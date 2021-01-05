Sworn In and off to a Great Start

On Friday, January 1st, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks swore in the new Sheriff of Newton County, Robert Burby, and some newly elected officials in Newton County as well.

We spoke with Sheriff Burby and he is raring to go. His motto is “I am a boots on the ground kind of Sheriff.” He has already been out riding through the county learning the area and meeting the folks. He told us he will do what he promised to do while campaigning. He shared that the plan is to work fro the inside out in his department. He desire is to learn the concerns and issues of his deputies and of the community so he can move forward bringing about the best possible result in Newton County. His very words were, “Our end product will be quality service to the citizens of Newton County.” He made it clear that his heart is for home first, meaning Newton County will come first in his office.