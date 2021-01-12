Help is Still Available

The Jasper/Newton Long Term Recovery Group is continuing to help residents in our area that have been affected by Hurricane Laura. Cathy Pearson, of the Agriculture Extension Office in Newton, wants to make sure that every person in Newton County that needs help, gets help.

For any person that may have financial need that has been affected by Hurricane Laura, you may be eligible for assistance. Cathy let us know that residents of Newton County can come by the Extension Office at 509 Main Street and pick up an application for assistance. She said that once you have filled out the necessary paperwork, you will need to call and make an appointment to meet with her to go over your information and complete a budget form. When you come in for your appointment you will need to bring the following documents: Valid driver’s license, recent electric bill, proof of income and proof of ownership (ex: recent tax statement). The deadline to pick up applications is January 20, 2021. Please call 409-379-4831 to make an appointment.