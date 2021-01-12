Newton County Public Library Issues a Reading Challenge for 2021

By Stephanie Ducote, Library Director

I don’t know about you, but we here at the library are ready to turn the page on a new chapter after 2020. We are feeling hopeful about what’s to come in 2021. The Newton County Public Library is ready to embark on a new journey called the “2021 Reading Challenge”. The list consists of fun and unique book prompts that will help you accomplish your 2021 reading goals, whether you simply want to read more books in the coming year or you want to diversify your reading by diving into new genres, discovering lesser-known authors, or branching out of your book comfort zones. Book-lovers, no matter if this is your first time taking such a challenge or if you’ve participated in something similar in the past, we invite you to join us this year! Hopefully this challenge will encourage you to learn something about yourself, others, and the world around you. Most importantly … have FUN with it! Whether you are a “hold it in your hand” book reader, online reader, or if you prefer audio, our library can help you out. We look forward to hearing about your adventures in reading!