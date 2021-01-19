Catholic Charities Offering Help to Newton County Residents in Need

Good news for Newton County residents in need. The Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas has received a large grant and is looking for those in Newton County that may need assistance. They are offering help paying rent and utilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. To find out if you qualify, please call 409-924-4426 and answer a few short questions. Please call, they look forward to hearing from you. As funding allows, their Disaster Response Program provides financial assistance for people in temporary financial hardship around the region.