Newton County Offers Harvey Victims Buyout Option

HARVEY BUYOUT PROGRAM APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE JANUARY 20, 2021- APRIL 21, 2021

In a hurricane that hit Texas with an estimated 300,000 structures and 500,00 vehicles damaged or destroyed in Texas alone, Newton County suffered some of those tremendous damages and is looking to move forward with more recovery.

Newton County has been awarded Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Funds through the Texas General Land Office to assist residents affected by Hurricane Harvey. Newton County encourages residents whose homes are located in floodplains and floodways to relocate to safer, more resilient housing in less flood prone areas through participation in its Harvey Buyout Program. Property owners interested in participating in the program will need to complete an application and provide required documentation on or before April 21, 2021.

Applications are available electronically on the Newton County website or may be requested by contacting Kristi Davis, Traylor & Associates at 409-379-2019.