Pursuit Leads to Woman’s Arrest, Warrant for Driver

Just after 8 a.m. early Friday, January 15th, Sheriff’s Deputy Quinton Owens tried to stop a Toyota pickup truck. The driver fled from the deputy leading to a pursuit on Farm to Market 1416 in Bon Wier. The vehicle was driven by a white male with a white female passenger. The pursuit ended on a county road when both the man and woman bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area. The passenger was arrested later Friday afternoon in Bon Wier on unrelated charges, while the man is still on the loose. Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby was at the scene and told us that his identification is known and a warrant has been issued. More details to come. Stay tuned to newtoncountynews.net.