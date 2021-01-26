Deweyville Man arrested in Standoff

A man from Deweyville was arrested Tuesday night during a standoff with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and is currently being jailed in Jasper County.

On Tuesday, January 19 around 10 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Deweyville on County Road 4183 whee a man pointed a loaded crossbow at his siblings. Both the brother and the sister were able to get out of the house safely and call 911. Sheriff Burby reported to us that upon arrival the deputies discovered the man be to be 52 year old, Jesse Wyatt. Wyatt was still inside with the crossbow and a large machete and refused to come out of the house. Newton County deputies distracted Wyatt at the front of the house while other deputies made a forced entry into the side of the house. Wyatt dropped his weapon and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest. He is currently in the Jasper County Jail where his bond is set at $103,500.