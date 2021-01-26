Efforts to Improve High Speed Internet in Newton County Underway

Newton County Committee needs your input on work to improve high-speed Internet access and use across county

The Newton County Broadband Committee just launched its work to develop a county-specific Technology Action Plan. The committee, in partnership with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas), is looking at both immediate and long-term solutions for improving high-speed Internet access, adoption, and use across the county.

“The importance of having reliable Internet access cannot be overstated. It impacts remote learning, telework, tele-health options, access to government services, and so much more,” said Michelle Barrow, Newton ISD Superintendent and community advocate. “The input provided by local residents, businesses, and community organizations will help inform the development of this Technology Action Plan. For that reason, we need as much feedback as possible to ensure it accurately reflects the needs of communities across Newton County.”

Newton County is among 27 communities that are being selected to participate in a statewide effort led by CN Texas and funded by the Texas Rural Funders – at no cost to the county itself.

As part of this effort, the Committee is asking every individual, business, and community organization to take 10 0minutes and fill out this short survey: www.myconnectedcommunity.org/newton-county. For more information, or if you have questions, email [email protected] or head to connectednation.org/texas.