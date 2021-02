Courtesy Coach Bill Godwin

Newton Anglers fished hard in difficult weather on Saturday, January 30 at Toledo Bend Lake.

Pictured right is Lloyd Fowler, III and Caleb Owens finishing 3rd with 13.1 pounds. Braden Erwin finished 9th with 8.3 pounds and Brandon Kelley finished 12th. Way to go guys!

The NHS Anglers will have their next tournament on Sam Rayburn Lake on February 7th. Congratulations NHS Anglers!