NHS Court Dedicated to Melvin Hartsfield

Photo and Article by Heather Foster

The Newton High School basketball court was dedicated to the memory of beloved Newton Coach and teacher, Melvin Hartsfield, last Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Newton Middle School Assistant Principal, Mr. Tabor Westbrook, read a biography of Mr. Hartsfield that spanned decades, including segregation, and charted the success that Coach Hartsfield had in sports and his teaching career. The dedication was celebrated by so many former students and players that paid their respects to this prestigious honor on social lmedia.

Present to receive this honor was his wife, Jimmie, and daughter, Melanie, who were presented with flowers from Newton High School Principal Lydia Bean. Concluding the ceremony, head basketball coach Jeff Parks and his team greeted the two ladies while sitting under the new sign that will forever read, “Melvin Hartsfield Court.”