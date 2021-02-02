Presenting Miss Mardi Gras Queens 2021

Photo by Kristol’s Photography

The Miss Mardi Gras Pageant was held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Howard Civic Center in Newton. The pageant proceeds benefit the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. The 2021 winners for this year’s pageant were: Baby Tot – Charlie Allen; Tincy Tot – Sawyer Burke; Tiny Tot – Aubrey Swearingen; Petite Miss – Kaitlin Swearingen; Little Miss – Landrie Gunstream; Junior Miss – Tinslee Boyd; Young Miss – Havyn McKnight; Miss Mardi Gras Raffle Ticket winner – Adley Venable; Miss Mardi Gras 2021 – Dakota Young. Congratulations to all the winners! Thank you for supporting your local fire department.