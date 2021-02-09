300 Vaccinations Coming to Newton

Emergency Management Coordinator, Olen Bean notified us that Newton County will be offering 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Newton County residents this Friday, February 12, 2021. The vaccines will be given from 8 to 4 p.m. at the Howard Civic Center on 213 Court Street. They are asking residents to call 409-379-5291 to make an appointment for their vaccination.

They also want Newton County residents to know that transportation is available for your vaccination. Brazos Transit District is offering free rides for those that make an appointment for their vaccination. To schedule a ride first make your appointment and then call 979-778-0607 or 800-272-0039 to schedule your pick up time. The vaccinations are done in two doses. The second dose will be scheduled to follow.