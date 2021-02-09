Did You see the New Signs?

I know… of course you saw the new signs. How could you miss them? If you have been through Newton since 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening you have certainly seen the new digital signs at the intersection of Highway 87 and 190.

We spoke with Judge Weeks last week and he was waiting for the big unveiling to “let the cat out of the bag” so to speak. Newton County received a grant to buy the new signs. They were installed for emergency notifications in times of disasters or hurricanes, but Newton County will enjoy them every day of the year. The signs will not cost the residents of Newton or Newton County any money. There are no out of pocket expenses for the county or the taxpayer. The signs will provide needed information about the school districts, the city, and the county. They are operated from the History Center and from City Hall in Newton. Judge Weeks is very excited to have the signs come to Newton County. He has been working with City Administrator Donnie Meek and together the city and county agreed to have them installed at Caney Creek Park. Judge Weeks is thrilled to see the signs come to Newton County and has great hopes that this is just the beginning to great things for Newton County.